Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 223.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,875,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,307 shares of company stock valued at $24,327,971. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS opened at $87.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.34. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

