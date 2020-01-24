Huntington National Bank Purchases 97 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

Shares of JLL opened at $169.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $175.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.