Huntington National Bank Buys 211 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 314.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,405.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $270.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.39 and its 200 day moving average is $234.41. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $1,262,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

