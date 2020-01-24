Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 217.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $53.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

