Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,705 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 979.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE MGM opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,232.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

