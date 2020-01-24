Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 4,545 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,118,000 after purchasing an additional 912,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 220,315 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.05 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

