Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,454 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $144.60 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

