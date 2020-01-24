WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $199.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

