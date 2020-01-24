Huntington National Bank Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 668.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,329 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 511,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALE opened at $84.11 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.13.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

