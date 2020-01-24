Huntington National Bank Purchases 3,055 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 153.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $210,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $160,000.

ETRN opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.82%.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

