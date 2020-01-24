IFP Advisors Inc Sells 812 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $114.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

