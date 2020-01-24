IFP Advisors Inc Has $179,000 Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after buying an additional 245,370 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

