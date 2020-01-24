IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 266.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 608,445 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 261,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172,638 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,042,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $53.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.