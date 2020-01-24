IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

TRV opened at $134.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $122.58 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.19. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

