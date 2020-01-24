IFP Advisors Inc Sells 305 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.