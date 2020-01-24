IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 125 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $128.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

