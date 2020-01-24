Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

