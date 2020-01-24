IFP Advisors Inc Has $197,000 Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

QLTA opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

