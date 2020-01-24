IFP Advisors Inc Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Ameren by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 806.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

