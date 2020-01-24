IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,427,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,827,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,065,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3499 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

