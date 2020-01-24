IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

