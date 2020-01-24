Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSE. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Base Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 24.42 ($0.32).

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.75. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

