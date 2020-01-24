Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,571,697.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QADA stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. QAD’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QADA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in QAD by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QAD by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QAD by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD in the third quarter worth about $2,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

