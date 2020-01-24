Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRDA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,205 ($68.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.44. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,024.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,842.40.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9 shares of company stock worth $43,947.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

