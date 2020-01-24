Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $171,448.12 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,551.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Snap’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after buying an additional 6,320,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snap by 72.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,064,000 after buying an additional 2,025,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 78.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,990,875 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

