JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 259

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.64 ($2.90).

Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 180.87 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

