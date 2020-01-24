Card Factory (LON:CARD) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.89).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARD. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt cut Card Factory to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Card Factory has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 88.15 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The stock has a market cap of $309.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.37.

In other Card Factory news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

