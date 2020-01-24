Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,529 ($59.58).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 5,396 ($70.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,904.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,323.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64).

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

