British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Raised to GBX 4,250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,762.50 ($49.49).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,409.50 ($44.85) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,276.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,007.31.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

