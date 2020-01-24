AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,475 by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,726 ($101.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,597.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,212.91. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

