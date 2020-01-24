Liberum Capital Raises AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,810

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,726 ($101.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,597.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,212.91. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of £727.50 ($956.99).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

