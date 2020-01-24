$1.11 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.40. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.07 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 112,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Latest News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cairn Energy Price Target to GBX 259
Card Factory Downgraded by UBS Group
Berkeley Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
British American Tobacco Plc Ads PT Raised to GBX 4,250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca PT Set at GBX 7,475 by Jefferies Financial Group
Liberum Capital Raises AstraZeneca Price Target to GBX 8,810
