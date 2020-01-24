AC Immune (ACIU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2020 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

1/10/2020 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

1/8/2020 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

1/3/2020 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – AC Immune had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

12/4/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune SA has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.37.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 34.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

