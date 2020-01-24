ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

ANGLE (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at GBX 75.95 ($1.00) on Wednesday. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of $131.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.20.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

