Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE) traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,670,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 387% from the average session volume of 343,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

