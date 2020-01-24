Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Align Technology posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.08.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $270.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.41. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Align Technology by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

