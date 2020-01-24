Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.89

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.89 and last traded at C$56.80, with a volume of 165664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.05.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$63.00 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

