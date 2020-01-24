Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.04. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,608,387 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

