Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Wedbush cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

NYSE CFR opened at $95.03 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,138,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 347,440 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 298,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

