Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $22.62

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $22.62. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 154,122 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

