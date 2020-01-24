FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

NYSE CNK opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

