Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daimler in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.96 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Daimler stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

