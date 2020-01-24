Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Financial Contrast

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and AssetMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $153.58 million 3.80 $13.79 million N/A N/A AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 8.39% 13.88% 7.68% AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pzena Investment Management and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.27%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats AssetMark Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

