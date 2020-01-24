Head-To-Head Comparison: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Quest Diagnostics (NASDAQ:DGX)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12% Quest Diagnostics 9.58% 15.32% 7.14%

33.4% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DermTech and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quest Diagnostics 4 7 5 0 2.06

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $105.71, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DermTech and Quest Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $7.53 billion 1.94 $736.00 million $6.31 17.20

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats DermTech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

