Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) & Marchex (OTCMKTS:MCHX) Critical Analysis

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -7.53, indicating that its share price is 853% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -448.47% Marchex -4.24% -0.58% -0.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A Marchex $85.25 million 1.75 -$2.68 million ($0.06) -57.83

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Protagenic Therapeutics and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marchex has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.73%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Marchex beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. The company also offers Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

