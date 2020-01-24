Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to $85.00 at JMP Securities

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

