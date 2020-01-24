Contrasting Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and PNC Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNC Financial Services Group 24.83% 10.92% 1.33% Northwest Bancshares 21.99% 8.57% 1.10%

PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PNC Financial Services Group and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNC Financial Services Group 0 7 5 0 2.42 Northwest Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $154.39, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 3.14 $5.37 billion $11.39 13.41 Northwest Bancshares $467.48 million 3.72 $105.49 million $1.02 15.99

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats Northwest Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

