Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post $30.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.41 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $145.12 million, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.08. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

