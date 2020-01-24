Pi Financial Analysts Give SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) a C$10.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$10.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.93 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.47. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.