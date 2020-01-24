Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Head-To-Head Review

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.86% 26.61% 2.58% Pinnacle Bankshares 20.46% 11.75% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Pinnacle Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Pinnacle Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.68 $45.53 million N/A N/A Pinnacle Bankshares $22.47 million 2.17 $4.16 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

